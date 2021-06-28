New Delhi: Hours after showing a distorted map showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information said it will look into the case of Twitter displaying the wrong map, the Hindustan Times reported. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik Returning to Indian Idol 12: 'Trash Loves Trash'

The career section of the Twitter website showed a distorted Indian map, which displayed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. This is the second time that Twitter has displayed a false India map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

This incident comes in the backdrop of Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India stepped down, followed by Jeremy Kessel, the site's Global Legal Policy Director taking over the role.

The development comes at a time when the micro-blogging platform has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules. The new rules which came into effect on May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.