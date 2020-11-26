Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday made a sensational claim alleging that fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making phone calls to poach NDA MLAs. He even tweeted a mobile number and claimed that Yadav was making calls to members of the NDA party, to sway them to join the Mahagathbandhan government. Also Read - BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha Elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly by Majority Vote

However, a day later, the tweet has been removed as it violates the rules of Twitter.

“Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed,” Sushil Modi wrote in his tweet, along with mentioning news agencies.

Here is a screenshot of the same:

In a second tweet, Modi released an alleged audio, claiming that Lalu Prasad had called up BJP MLA Lallan Paswan and promised him a ministerial position if he abstained from the Speaker’s election in the Assembly.

“We will take good care of you. Just help us tomorrow in defeating the NDAs candidate for the Speakers post”, Prasad can be heard saying in the audio.

Speaking about the alleged call, Lallan Paswan told reporters, “I was in a meeting with Sushil Modi when my personal assistant came to inform that there is a call from Lalu Prasad on my mobile. I was surprised but thought that like many others he might have called to congratulate me upon recent electoral victory. He is such a senior leader. So I duly greeted him with a respectful pranaam. He began to speak of toppling the government etc. I tried to reason out that I am bound by party discipline. After hanging up, I informed Sushil Modi.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a four-year jail term in Ranchi for corruption charges. Earlier also, it was alleged that Prasad used to make call over phones from prison.