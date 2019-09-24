New Delhi: In a bid to prohibit financial scams on its platform, Twitter on Monday announced the expansion of its policy severe violations of which may lead to permanent suspension of accounts.

Twitter’s financial scams policy states that one cannot use its services “to deceive others into sending you money or personal financial information via scam tactics, phishing, or otherwise fraudulent or deceptive methods.”

“At Twitter, improving the collective health of the public conversation is our number one priority. We’re announcing a policy expansion to prohibit financial scams on Twitter,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement shared with IANS.

The Twitter spokesperson said the policy is in line with Indian government’s efforts to combat online financial frauds.

“This expansion enables us to take effective action against financial scams that deceive others into sending them money or personal financial information via scam tactics, phishing, or other fraudulent or deceptive methods,” the statement added.

Under this policy, users are not allowed to create accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages that solicit engagement in fraudulent schemes.

Twitter said any user can report violation of this policy.

The consequences for violating this policy depend on the type and severity of the violation as well as any previous history of violations.

“If the violation is an isolated incident or first offence, we may take a number of actions ranging from requiring deletion of one or more Tweets to temporarily locking account(s),” Twitter said.

“For severe violations, accounts will be permanently suspended at first detection,” it added.

Examples of severe violations include operating accounts where the majority of behaviour is in violation of the policies and creating accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account.