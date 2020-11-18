New Delhi: Days after the Central government issued a notice to social media giant Twitter for wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh as part of China, it has finally on Wednesday tendered apology to the Indian government. An announcement to this effect was made by Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill Chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi. Also Read - Much Needed! Troops In Eastern Ladakh Get Upgraded Living Facilities With Beds, Heaters, Cupboards

Issuing a statement, Lekhi said that Twitter has apologised in writing for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and has promised to correct the error by the month-end.

"We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China and informed that they will rectify it by November 30," Lekhi said in the statement.

Twitter’s deposition has come in form of an affidavit signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map.

The development comes after the Centre last month came down heavily on Twitter for showing Ladakh as part of China, saying it amounted to treason and had sought an explanation by the US-based parent of the social media platform in form of an affidavit.

Appearing before the panel, chaired by Lekhi, representatives of Twitter India had “begged apology”, but they were told by the members that it was a criminal offence that questioned the sovereignty of the country and an affidavit must be submitted by Twitter Inc, not by its ‘marketing arm’ Twitter India.

Twitter had come under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geotagging feature displayed “Jammu & Kashmir, the People’s Republic of China” in a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Indian government on October 22 had warned Twitter about its location setting that showed Leh in China, saying any disrespect towards the country’s sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.

In a strongly-worded letter, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to respect the country’s sensitivities, sources in the ministry had said.

However, Twitter, had called it a technical issue that had been swiftly resolved.

In its affidavit submitted before the parliamentary panel, Twitter is believed to have said the issue was “caused due to a software error combined with imperfect data resulting in an incorrect geo-tag”.

“In the last few weeks, we have worked towards resolving the geo-tag issue in a manner wherein Leh as well as other cities in the Union Territory of Ladakh will now accurately show with their respective city name, state and country.

“In addition to this, we are also reviewing the geo-tag for various other cities in Jammu and Kashmir. This work is already in progress and we are targeting November 30, 2020 to complete this exercise,” it added.

Twitter further said it wanted to reiterate that India was a priority market and it was committed to partnering with the Government of India and MeitY to serve the public conversation and communities on the micro-blogging site.

“Our team in India will continue to engage with the Ministry for any follow-up discussions. We would also like to apologise for any sentiments that were hurt because of this error,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)