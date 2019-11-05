New Delhi: Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal chief on Tuesday landed in a controversy after he said that Indian cows producing milk has gold in it and that is the reason the colour of the milk is yellow-ish.

“Indian breed of cows has a special characteristic, there is gold mixed in its milk, and that is why the colour of their milk is slightly yellow. Cow’s navel helps in producing gold with help of sunshine,” he said.

He also went on to say that a feature of the Indian cow is that its milk contains gold. That’s the reason the colour of the milk is yellowish,” Ghosh said in his eye-brow raising speech at a

While addressing a programme in Burdwan district of West Bengal, the state BJP chief however, said that when sunlight falls on the humps of Indian cows, gold is made.

“The Indian cows have humps, which the foreign cows don’t have. The foreign cow has a straight back, like a buffalo. The hump has an artery, called ‘swarnanari’ (gold artery). When sunlight falls on it, gold is made,” he added.

He also went on to say that the texture turns yellow or golden because the milk has preventive properties. “A person can live on this kind of milk only. You don’t have to eat anything else. It is a complete food,” he said.

However, the Twitter users found it difficult to digest his theory on milk and gave him their piece of scientific advises in a hilarious way. Here are some:

Find out who is his science teacher 🤨 — Mysterious 🦁 (@i_srujana) November 5, 2019

@rockyandmayur pls note !! You can do an entire episode on this.. maybe bappi lahiri has gained weight by eating this gold cow ghee all these years !! — Nishant Agrawal (@nbagarwal) November 5, 2019

So Non Indian Cow's are Not God Types?

How uncharacteristic GoD😶 — Sarcastic_HumaN (@NagpuR_It_CeLL) November 5, 2019

Kal se "O Dhudhwaale Bhaiyaa, 2 Tola Gai ka Gold Dena"🤣🤣 — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) November 5, 2019

Mother Dairy Jewelers, in a showroon near you!!! — Sarthak Goswami (@SarthakGoswamii) November 5, 2019

In the same event, he had also said that “Educated, intelligent people of our country consume beef openly on the Kolkata streets. I tell them have dog meat too, your health will be fine.

“You can eat whatever meat you like. But why do you do that on the streets? Take them home, who is stopping you,” he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)