New Delhi: Releasing another statement in response to the government's notice to block user accounts with alleged links to tractor rally violence during farmers' protest on Republic Day, Twitter Inc said it has "withheld some of the accounts identified in the blocking orders" but "not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians".

"We've made it clear, around the world, that we strongly believe that the Tweets must flow," Twitter said, asking users to take a look at their Transparency Report.

"Transparency is the foundation for promoting healthy public conversation. Following the reports of violence in recent weeks, we're sharing a granular update on our proactive efforts to enforce our rules and defend our principles in India," it stated.

“We have withheld some of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under our Country Withheld Content policy within India only. These accounts continue to be available outside of India,” the micro-blogging website asserted.

In a blogpost, Twitter said it had taken steps to reduce visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content that included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter and appearing as recommended Search terms. Twitter noted that it has taken a range of enforcement actions against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders – including permanent suspension in certain cases for violation of Twitter rules.

Earlier, Twitter assured the government that it is taking stock of the government’s complaints on handles mentioned in the notice sent by the IT Ministry under Section 69A of the IT Act and started blocking user accounts flagged by the government as “carrying inflammatory and divisive comments”.

This comes amid an increase of users on the Indian micro-blogging website ‘Koo’ as many political leaders and celebrities switched to the Twitter alternative.

In a previous statement, Twitter had remarked that the “safety of our employees is a top priority” after the Centre alleged it was promoting misinformation and provocative content.