Aligarh: The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old missing girl was found buried in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh and the police made two arrests in connection with the case on Wednesday. The post-mortem report of the minor revealed death by strangulation.

The incident was reported from Tappal area on May 2, SSP Aligarh told news agency ANI. He also denied reports of rape. “Case of kidnapping was registered with police on May 31. Post-mortem report has revealed death by strangulation, no signs of rape, a case of personal enmity; 2 men arrested. Probe on,” he said.

If media reports are to be believed, the kin of the minor blocked roads to protest against the heinous crime. However, they were later pacified by the cops.