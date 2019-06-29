New Delhi: Two people were arrested by Haryana Police in the murder case of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary on Saturday. The slain leader was cremated on Friday, hours after party workers staged a protest at a local hospital over the alleged delay in handing over the body.

The body was handed over by the police to the relatives of the victim after 3 PM. State Congress president Ashok Tanwar, accompanied by other party leaders, was present at the cremation which was held at Sector 8 in Haryana.

The murder of the Haryana Congress spokesman, took place on Thursday when the accused shot him dead at a gym’s parking lot. Protesting at the BK Hospital, the Congress workers on Thursday wore black armbands, held placards, and demanded the immediate handover of the slain party leader’s body.

A large number of party workers gathered at the hospital in the morning, led by state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, Palwal MLA Karan Dalal and Tigaon legislator Lalit Nagar. Congress leader Baljit Kaushik said the party workers were confined to the hospital when they went there to take the body in the morning.

A police spokesperson said a scuffle erupted between the Congress workers who tried to leave the hospital premises and the security personnel deployed in the area. He added that the main gate of the hospital was sealed following the incident.

DSP NIT Vij said police was deployed at the main gate of the hospital to prevent the blocking of the road by the Congress workers and prevent any untoward incident as the Chief Minister was in Faridabad.

Commenting on the issue, state Congress chief said the BJP government in the state was using the police force to muzzle their voice.

The slain Congress leader’s brother, Gaurav, too asked as to why the body was not being handed over to them.

(With agency inputs)