Mumbai: Two people were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, stated a report.

The accused Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra were arrested on Friday and a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for alleged non-cooperation in the probe. Currently, the associates of Mirchi are being probed by the investigative agency for their role in money laundering.

It must be noted that the investigating agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering against accused Yusuf and Bindra based on an FIR filed by the Mumbai police against Iqbal Mirchi and others. Yusuf and Bindra are suspected to have played a role in changing the ownership of properties purchased by Iqbal Mirchi for usurping them.

While Mirchi passed away in 2013 in London, he had three properties namely Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion in Mumbai’s Worli area. Mirchi had bought these properties measuring 1,537 sq metre from Mohammad Yusuf Trust in September 1986 for an amount of Rs 6.5 lakh through his company Rockside Enterprise, revealed agency sources.

Yusuf and Bindra are said to have played a ‘very crucial role’ in the illegal dealings of Mirchi’s properties. Having negotiated with Mirchi on behalf of Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Bindra had finalized the property deal and got brokerage of Rs 30 crore through market operators, revealed an ED probe.