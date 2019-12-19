New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has issued an early morning advisory asking people coming from Noida to take either DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road no 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

Commuters will have a hard time to negotiate in Delhi traffic today as two protest marches are scheduled at the same time. Permissions to both have been however denied citing law and order issues after the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday and Seelampur on Tuesday turned violent. The first rally is scheduled to be held from the Red Fort to Shaheedi Park in ITO, while the second one by Left students’ groups is to be held from Mandi House to Parliament Street.

Traffic at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and ITO is expected to be affected.

Commuters heading to ITO for work have been advised to plan their journey accordingly to avoid being stuck in traffic. More than 2,000 cops from different units would be deployed around the routes to avoid incidents of violence, said a report.

Several roads were closed owing to the clashes at Jamia and Seelampur, throwing traffic movement if the city out of gear.

Protest marches will be taken out in Mumbai, Chennai. Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal simultaneously today.