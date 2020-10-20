New Delhi: Two coaches of the 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Purvanchal Express special train on Tuesday derailed near the Silaut railway station in Bihar. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections: 'Nitish's Behaviour Towards Chirag Unfair', Tejashwi's Sympathy Note For LJP Chief

There have been no reports of casualties so far. More details are awaited.

According to the Indian Railways, the special train left at 11:30 AM and was heading to Kolkata. The train services on the route continue to be disrupted as the coaches are still being changed.

Passengers will be shifted to new coaches before the journey resumes.