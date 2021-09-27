Mumbai: A total of two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed while entering the platform of Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said. As per the officials, two trolleys of rear 2 coaches each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai.Also Read - MG Astor Technical Specifications Explained: Engine, Transmission, All Other Details

"All the train passengers are safe. No one was injured," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. He also said that the train was on its way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official added.

The two derailed coaches were later detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," said other officials.

