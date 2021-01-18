New Delhi: Two coaches of 04674 Amritsar to Jaynagar derailed at Charbagh station of Lucknow division on Monday. The mishap took place at 7.50 AM, soon after its departure from platform number one of Charbagh station. Also Read - AK Sharma, Former IAS Officer, PM Modi's Close Aide, Joins BJP in Lucknow; May Contest MLC Elections

“There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches, arrangements were made for them. No injury/casualty. The train had just left the yard and was running at a slow pace. It is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur. A committee is being formed”, news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) as saying. Also Read - Lucknow Man Uses Garbage to Barbeque Food to Protest Against Municipal Body Over Waste Management

While one coach was derailed by all wheels, the other was by one wheel. NR officials said that senior railway officers have reached the accident site.