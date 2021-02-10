New Delhi: Two commercial tax officers were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ashfaq, junior commercial tax inspector of the commercial tax office (Abids division), were caught while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from complainant Ranjay Singh, according to an official release. Also Read - Agrochemical Company India Pesticides Files for Rs 800 crore IPO

On noticing the ACB officials, Ashfaq took out the tainted bribe from his pant pocket and threw out from the window of the 2nd floor of the office building

The accused officers, who performed their duty "improperly and dishonestly" were produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB Cases, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, the ACB said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)