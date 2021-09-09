Karnal: As the ongoing farmer’s protest entered its third day on Thursday, the farmers union has decided to meet again on Saturday to further decide the future course of action on their demands. The protesting farmers have been demanding action against the IAS officer who ordered police action on August 28, and against those policemen who were involved in the lathi charge on the protesting farmers. The farmers have been protesting at the mini-Secretariat in Haryana’s Karnal.Also Read - Ready to Probe Karnal Lathi-Charge Incident: Haryana Minister on Official's Controversial Remark

Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader announced that they will continue the peaceful protest here and will not obstruct any official day-to-day activities. He said that farmers across the state will continue the agitation on the lines of ongoing protests at the Delhi borders. Meanwhile, the farmers are unwilling to stretch the protest here and have decided to meet on Saturday(September 11) where all the union leaders will participate and decide their course of action. Also Read - Farmers Vow to Continue Protest at Govt Office in Haryana as Talks Fail For Second Day in Karnal

Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, Karnal district President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Chadhuni and member of the core committee, said, “Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the other farmer’s organisations of Haryana will meet at the protest site of Karnal where we will announce the actions ahead.” “The farmer’s organisations have already given three days to the Haryana government, but not even a single demand has been accepted yet. We will make some big announcement on September 11 that will make (Manohar Lal) Khattar government bow down at any cost.” Also Read - Karnal Mahapanchayat: Farmers Continue Sit-in Protest Outside Mini Secretariat

The farmer’s unions have categorically said that they will now talk with the government only when a case is registered against then SDM Ayush Sinha who is being seen in the viral video giving controversial statements while ordering a baton charge at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28. According to the United Kisan Morcha, Sinha had directly ordered the police to “break the heads of the farmers”. The farmers have alleged that the government has promoted him instead of sacking.

The agitating farmers have demands which include the immediate sacking of Sinha, the IAS officer, and a case to be registered against him. Apart from this, the protesting farmers have demanded a compensation of Rs25 lakh and a government job to the kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda, who received head injuries in the lathi charge and died later owing to a heart attack. The protesting farmers have even asked for a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the injured farmers.

(With Inputs From IANS)