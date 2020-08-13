New Delhi: After Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a remarkable development, on Thursday became the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Know History And Significance of The Day as India Celebrates Its 74th Year of Freedom

However, PM Modi is the first longest-serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Notably, PM Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. After winning the Lok Sabha election last year, PM Modi started with his second innings as the PM again on May 30, 2019.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the longest-serving PM of the country so far. His tenure lasted for around 17 years, followed by his daughter Indira Gandhi who served two terms of little more 11 years and nearly five years respectively.

On the other hand, Dr Manmohan Singh also served two consecutive terms of five years each as PM of the country.

The other non-Congress prime ministers who could not complete their tenure included Morarji Desai (March 24, 1977 — July 28, 1979), Charan Singh (July 28, 1979 — January 14, 1980), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (December 2, 1989 — November 10, 1990), Chandra Shekhar (November 10, 1990 — June 21, 1991), H.D. Deve Gowda (June 1, 1996 — April 21, 1997) and Inder Kumar Gujral (April 21, 1997 — March 19, 1998).

Interestingly, PM Modi became the fourth longest-serving prime minister just two days ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day. On August 15 he will deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

(With inputs from ANI)