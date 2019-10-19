New Delhi: A 45-year-old truck driver died in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after an explosion on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near the city. The driver, who was identified as Dattatreya Patil, was a resident of Kolhapur and had stopped the truck when it broke down on the highway.

The incident comes just days ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which will be held in a single-phase on October 21. In fact, an explosion had taken place just one day before the 2014 state polls too.

In Saturday’s blast, the window panes of a truck standing near the deceased’s truck, too, were shattered.

According to the police, the deceased had called up a truck after it broke down to help him repair it. But by the time he arrived on the spot, the blast had taken place, critically injuring Patil, who was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police are questioning the victim’s friend and collecting samples from the spot.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Prima facie it seems a low-intensity blast but we are ascertaining more facts to determine the nature of explosive and whether it was an accidental explosion.”

The 2014 blasts were investigated by senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy who committed suicide last year. An investigation is currently underway to determine if Saturday’s explosions have any connection with the 2014 blasts.