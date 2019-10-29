New Delhi: Just two days after taking the oath, the first meeting of the two-member Haryana Cabinet took place in the national capital on Tuesday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who headed the cabinet meeting, took some key decisions regarding farmers and students. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who was also present in the meeting today, urged the Governor to hold the first Assembly session of the state from November 4.

Haryana is going ahead to hold its first assembly session at a time when Maharashtra, which also went to polls on the same day, is yet to form its government as a war of words between the two winning allies – the BJP and the Shiv Sena – continues.

Haryana Governor will address the state assembly session and the election of the Speaker and oath-taking of the newly elected members will take place on the first day.

“Haryana was ahead of setting the target for procurement of paddy and the state government will leave no stone unturned for the same. We will procure every grain of paddy produced by the farmers of Haryana,” Khattar told reporters after holding first cabinet meeting in Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the state government will provide decomposers to the farmers at subsidised rates to encourage them to avoiding stubble burning. “I will announce the decision tomorrow with more details,” he said.

Khattar was in the national to meet top leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Khattar was on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana after forming the government in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

Out of 90 seats, BJP won 40 seats, JJP got 10 seats and the Congress won 30 seats. The BJP made the alliance with the JJP as it fell short of six seats to form the government in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)