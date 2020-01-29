New Delhi: Two people were dead and another was injured in a fresh clash that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Wednesday. The clash broke out between pro- and anti-CAA/NRC protesters.

The incident happened when an argument broke out between the groups at Jalangi area in Murshidabad over the CAA. As per updates, the injured person has been rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

West Bengal: Two dead in clashes between pro and anti CAA/NRC protesters in Murshidabad yesterday. The two deceased have been identified as Anirudh Biswas and Maqbool Sheikh.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OAUANA59VF — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

As per media reports, the local people were observing a bandh in the area over the CAA when another group led by local Trinamool Congress block president Tahiruddin Sheikh reached the spot and got into argument with the other group. As the argument turned violent, several motorbikes and cars were ransacked and set on fire in the area.

However, denying charges, the TMC rather alleged that the violence was planned by the local Congress and CPM supporters.

In another incident, a fresh clash also broke out between two groups – one protesting against the Centre’s CAA and NRC, and the other supporting it in Sitamarhi today. In the incident, 15 people were injured. Police personnel have now been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The development comes two days after West Bengal adopted an anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she was ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but before that the PM has to withdraw the CAA.

“It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

During the passage of the resolution in the state assembly, the WB Chief Minister had stated that the Centre’s contentious Act is anti-people. She demanded that the CAA should be immediately repealed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is anti-people, the law should be immediately repealed,” she said in the state assembly.

Notably, West Bengal is the fourth state after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass a resolution against the CAA. The West Bengal assembly had on September 6 last year passed a resolution against the NRC.