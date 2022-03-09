Cuttack: At least two people died and one injured with many people feared trapped after the portion of a bridge collapsed in Odisha’s Cuttack district. Giving details to news agency ANI, Cuttack DM Bhabani Shankar Chayani said an investigation will be done and action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.Also Read - Odisha CM Writes to PM Modi For Indian Medical Students Returned From Ukraine. Read Full Letter Here

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has conveyed his deep condolence to the bereaved family and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the next of the kin, along with a Revenue Divisional Commissioner level inquiry; also directed for providing the best medical treatment to the injured, the CMO said in a statement.

As per the local reports, the incident happened near Chhatra Bazar vegetable market in Cuttack. So far, three people trapped under the debris have been rescued by the personnel of ODARF and sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. While the condition of one person remains critical, two people were declared dead at the Hospital.

As per the updates, the trapped people were labourers and they were working for the construction of the bridge. However, a massive rescue operation is currently underway by the ODRAF team at the spot.