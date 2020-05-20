New Delhi: At least two people are dead and several houses were damaged with trees being uprooted soon after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday evening at 6 PM. Soon after its landfall, winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction across the state. Also Read - No Way Out: Odisha Woman Delivers Baby in Fire Service Vehicle During Cyclone Amphan

"The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph," the IMD said.

Due to uprooting of trees, two women were killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district.

As part of the precautionary measure, the NDRF said that 20 teams of the federal disaster response force had already begun road clearing operations in Odisha, while the 19 units deployed in West Bengal were shifting people to safety.

The NDRF said that over 5 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and more than 1.58 lakh in Odisha. Moreover, the TV footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha, close to the landfall site.

Addressing a press conference, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said winds speeding at 160-170 kmph were pounding South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and could be gusting up to 185 kmph.

He said the eye of the monster cyclone, the most explosive part of the cyclonic system, had touched the land, triggering copious rain in the three districts. The eye of the storm itself was 30 km in diameter.

Reports from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore said roofs of thatched houses were blown away, and twisted electric poles and broken and uprooted trees bore testimony to the devastation. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater.

In Odisha, intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.

The rains and high-velocity winds will slow down in Odisha by late Wednesday night when the cyclone will likely have caused massive damage to standing crops, plantations and infrastructure.