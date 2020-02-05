New Delhi: Explaining how the government is committed to providing impetus to Make-in-India in the defence sector, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said two defence corridors will come up — one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu. He was talking at the inauguration of DefExpo 2020.

“Seeing new security challenges, the security forces are developing new technologies. Our aim is to develop 25 products based on artificial intelligence in the next five years. Be it artillery guns, aircraft carrier, frigates, submarines, light combat aircraft, combat helicopters many such equipment are being manufactured in India,” the PM said.

“Our mantra is Make in India, for India, for world. The government is ending silos to encourage production of key platforms in private and government sectors in India. Lack of proper policy initiative in the last several decades made India biggest importer of defence platforms,” the PM said.

Defence exports from India reached Rs 17,000 crore in the last two years, the target is Rs 35,000 crore in five years, the PM added.