New Delhi: Two junior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi were allegedly assaulted by a group of men after a heated argument at a local eatery after their shift hours. Both parties involved sustained injuries, the police said.

According to the police report, a group of doctors went to an eatery called Verma Paranthe Walla in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar after their work hours where they got into a brawl with the owner Bhagat Singh Verma and his son Abhishek.

According to the complaint, the owner of the eatery got 15 to 20 men with lathis and started beating up the doctors. However, the police found out a different angle to the story.

“They allegedly consumed alcohol at the place and had some argument with the owner. Two doctors and the eatery owner assaulted each other,” Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, as quoted by The Indian Express. A few doctors from Safdarjung Hospital had also joined the AIIMS doctors for the meal.

The two doctors had bruises on their faces and hands, while Verma and his son Abhishek too sustained minor injuries. The statements of both parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken soon, the police said. However, no FIR has been filed yet.