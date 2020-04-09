New Delhi: Two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted when they were buying grocery from a nearby store on Wednesday night. A case has also been filed against a resident of Delhi’s Gautam Nagar for the assault. Also Read - Doctors in Pakistan Beaten, Arrested for Demanding Protective Gear to Fight Coronavirus

As per reports, the man had raised objection to the presence of doctors in the area in the fear that they may be spreading the virus. Also Read - Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Declared Containment Zone as 26 Nurses, 3 Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19

Speaking to news agency IANS, President of Resident Doctors Association, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Manish said, “The two doctors were posted in the Emergency Ward. At around 9 p.m. while they were buying vegetables, a man asked them to step aside accusing them for spreading coronavirus.” Also Read - Undaunted by Stone-Pelting Attack, Doctors & Health Workers Return to Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal For Screening

“When the doctors retaliated and argued with the man on his accusation, he slapped them and twisted their hand. The local residents intervened and saved the doctors but the man ran away from the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while traveling in personal or official vehicles.