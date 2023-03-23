Home

Two Drunk Passengers Onboard Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Create Ruckus, Abuse Crew, Co-Flyers; Now Arrested

When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles.

Mumbai: Two passengers onboard the Dubai-Mumbai Indigo airline were arrested by Mumbai’s Sahar police for reportedly creating a ruckus on the mid-air under the influence of alcohol. Sahar police, who registered an FIR on the airline staff’s complaint, said both John G Dsouza (49) from Nalasopara and Dattatray Bapardekar (47) from Manbet in Kolhapur told them that they had bought alcohol duty-free and downed half a bottle each mid-air to celebrate their return to India after a year working in Dubai.

According to news agency PTI, the accused were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were later granted bail by a court.

When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft Rules, the Sahar police station official informed.

According to PTI’s report, the officials said that this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers.

The most recent being on March 11 when US resident Ratnakar Dwivedi (37), holding dual citizenship, was arrested for smoking onboard and allegedly tried to open the emergency exit on a London-Mumbai Air India flight. He flew back to the US after he got released on Rs 25,000 bail on March 14.

In January, two men were arrested for allegedly drinking alcohol inside a Delhi to Patna IndiGo flight. The airline, however, clarified that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft. Before landing at Patna airport, IndiGo had informed ATC that the two passengers were carrying liquor. The airline also filed an official complaint with the authority concerned at Patna airport after landing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.