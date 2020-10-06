Leh: A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Also Read - Unlock 5: These States Plan to Reopen Tourist Destinations From October | Complete SOPs Here
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake that struck at 5.13 am and lasted for a few seconds, the officials said. Also Read - Want to Experience Sustainable Travel? Head to These 4 Destinations in India to Explore Just That
Another tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit the Union territory at 11.43 am, reported the NCS.
Both the quakes were at a depth of 10 kilometres, it added.
(With inputs from agencies)