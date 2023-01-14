  • Home
Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said.

Published: January 14, 2023 7:12 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Two Earthquakes Measuring 3.2 Magnitude Hit Himachal's Kangra

Shimla: Two mild earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on early Saturday morning, the state disaster response department said. The earthquake hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m.

The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

“Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Published Date: January 14, 2023 7:12 AM IST