Two Earthquakes Measuring 3.2 Magnitude Hit Himachal’s Kangra

Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said.

Shimla: Two mild earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on early Saturday morning, the state disaster response department said. The earthquake hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m.

The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fzTPRqgGor@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/830j8jTum0 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 14, 2023

“Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.