New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) on Tuesday lodged two police complaints against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president from West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, for his threat to anti-CAA protestors and controversial remark that those protesting were “shot like dogs” in BJP-run states.

The first FIR was lodged in Ranaghat police station from Nadia district by TMC worker Krishnendu Banerjee, who alleged that Ghosh was inciting communal passion. Meanwhile, the second complaint, filed at Habra police station of 24 Parganas North district, stated that locals are living in fear that Dilip Ghosh might shoot or kill them.

“Lot of people are apprehensive that Dilip Ghosh could kill or shoot them. So the complaint was filed,” said state food and supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick, adding that the complaint was being treated like an FIR.

While addressing a gathering at Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal following a rally in support of the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh went ballistic with his statement where he alleged that BJP will continue to “bash” protestors “with lathis, shoot you, and put you in jail”.

He claimed that while the West Bengal Police failed to take action against the people who destroyed public properties, “Our (BJP) government in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs.”

Outrageous as it sounds, Ghosh’s comments kicked up a row, provoking criticism not just from the Opposition but also from his own party members.

West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier bashed the BJP state president, holding him responsible for violence over CAA-NRC protests and the killing of protestors in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka.

“It’s shameful. How can you say this? It is a shame to even take his name. You’re promoting firing. Bengal is not UP. Here, firing won’t happen,” the West Bengal CM said.

Over two dozens people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh, while at least five died in Assam due to the violence that erupted across the nation ever since the Centre passed the contentious amendment to Citizenship Act on December 15.