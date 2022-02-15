Bhopal: Two Rajasthan-based brothers were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly sharing an obscene clip during a video call with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur and tried to extort money from her. The accused has been identified as Waris Khan (23) and Rabeen Khan (21), who made the call to Bhopal parliamentarian Thakur last week during which they played an obscene video clip.Also Read - Video of Otherwise Wheelchair-Bound Pragya Thakur Playing Basketball Raises Eyebrows | Watch

“On seeing the video clip, Thakur disconnected the call,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Amit Kumar on Tuesday, quoting Thakur’s complaint. He said that later the accused allegedly shared an obscene video on Thakur’s mobile phone and demanded money. Also Read - 'I Drink Cow Urine Every Day, So Didn't Get Corona', Says BJP MP Pragya Thakur | WATCH

The police registered a case under relevant provisions and started an investigation into it. Also Read - Pragya Thakur Re-admitted to AIIMS Delhi After Complaints of Congestion, Breathing Issue

A police team was sent to Rajasthan after the mobile phone locations of the accused were traced to Bharatpur in the neighbouring state, the official said. After staying there for about a week, the police team arrested both the accused from a village in Bharatpur.

The two accused told the police that they used to call people “for fun” and extort money, the official said.

The police were in the process of bringing the accused to Bhopal, he said, adding that more details could be revealed after their interrogation.

(With PTI inputs)