New Delhi: In less than 24 hours, two hospitals in the national capital have been sealed. The latest to be sealed was Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in north Delhi, after 44 staff members including doctors were tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, the 100-bedded multispeciality district hospital is situated in E-block, Jahangirpuri, in the North-West district.

According to an NDTV report, the hospital will remain sealed until the building has been completely sanitised. Patients who are already admitted in the hospital will continue to be looked after, however, no new patient would be taken in for the time being.

Earlier in the day, authorities sealed off Hindu Rao Hospital after a nurse was tested positive for COVID-19. The Hospital is the largest hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The nurse, according to reports, had been working in different sections of the building for the last two weeks.

“Late Saturday evening, a nurse on duty in Hindu Rao Hospital was found positive for COVID-19. Since she has been on duty in various locations on the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing down the hospital till we fully sanitise and complete contact tracing,” PTI quoted NDMC commissioner Varsha Joshi as saying.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a spike of 111 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 2,625, including 54 casualties, one of which took place yesterday. The number of containment zones in the city also rose to 95.