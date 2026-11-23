Two Indian Army soldiers killed after tank runs over them during training exercise in Haryana

Senior Army officials were informed of the incident and the bodies of the soldiers were sent for post-mortem examination.

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Two Indian Army soldiers killed after tank runs over them during training exercise in Haryana | image' x - Representative

Hisar: Two soldiers of the Indian Army died after they were accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise held in Hisar district’s Bhojraj village, Investigating Officer Ashok Kundu said on Sunday. According to preliminary information, the tank driver didn’t see the jawans as his vision was obscured by dust kicked up during the training exercise. The Hisar Police received information about the accident during the military exercise, following which necessary legal procedures were initiated.

The jawans were identified as Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar of Budaun. Both the jawans were positioned at the front.

What did police say?

Kundu said that police took the bodies into custody and sent them to a government hospital for the post-mortem procedure.

“Information was received around 3:00 PM that a military exercise was underway at the Army training center in Bhojraj village. During this exercise, an incident occurred in which two of our brave soldiers were martyred. This tragedy took place during the training. Upon receiving the information, the Hisar Police initiated the necessary legal procedures. A report was obtained from the hospital, and today, November 22, following statements from their families, a post-mortem examination was conducted…Tanks and vehicles were involved in the exercise when the incident occurred,” the investigating officer said.

The mortal remains of the jawans were handed over to the Army after the autopsy procedure.

Kundu said, “The Hisar Police will always honour the memory of these brave soldiers; their martyrdom for the nation will be remembered with the utmost respect. The soldiers were Naik Manish Kumar, from Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar, from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the post-mortem, their mortal remains were taken by the Army with full military honors…”

#WATCH | Hisar, Haryana | Two Indian Army soldiers were killed after being accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise near Bhojraj village Investigating Officer Ashok Kundu says, “Information was received around 3:00 PM that a military exercise was underway at the Army training center in Bhojraj village. During this exercise, an incident occurred in which two of our brave soldiers were martyred. This tragedy took place during the training. Upon receiving the information, the Hisar Police initiated the necessary legal procedures. A report was obtained from the hospital, and today, November 22, following statements from their families, a post-mortem examination was conducted…Tanks and vehicles were involved in the exercise when the incident occurred. The Hisar Police will always honor the memory of these brave soldiers; their martyrdom for the nation will be remembered with the utmost respect. The soldiers were Naik Manish Kumar, from Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar, from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the post-mortem, their mortal remains were taken by the Army with full military honors…” — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

How did the incident take place?

As per preliminary information, the tragic incident took place on November 21 during a combat training exercise, in which 32 tanks participated.

The tank driver’s visibility was obstructed due to dust generated from other tanks during the exercise. Following which the tank ran over the two soldiers who were stationed ahead.

Jawans rushed to hospital

Both soldiers sustained critical injuries in the unfortunate incident. They were both rushed to Hisar Military Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Senior Army officials were informed about the incident, while Hisar Police initiated legal proceedings and conducted post-mortems on November 22. The Hisar Police expressed condolences and paid tribute to the two soldiers.