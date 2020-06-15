New Delhi: In a strange state of affairs, two Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad have gone missing since Monday morning. New Delhi has reached out to the Pakistan government with the complaint and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited. Also Read - People of PoK Will Demand to be Part of India: Rajnath Singh

According to reports, both the officials were CISF drivers who were out on their regular duty in Islamabad. However, they never reached their destination and have been missing for at least two hours. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Martyred, 3 Others Injured in Heavy Shelling by Pakistan Along LoC

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. The Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) is known to have followed Indian diplomats round-the-clock. Also Read - Pakistan's Economy Contracts For First Time in 68 Years by -0.38%

Interestingly, only 10 days ago, India had expelled two Pakistani diplomats from New Delhi on charges of espionage.“Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities,” a press release issued by Ministry of External Affairs had stated.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding a link between the two.