Home

News

India

Two Indian Men Set Guinness World Record For Covering All 7 Continents In Just 73 Hours

Two Indian Men Set Guinness World Record For Covering All 7 Continents In Just 73 Hours

Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra have set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents by accomplishing it in just 73 hours.

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra went around the world in just 73 hours.

New Delhi: Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra have set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents by accomplishing it in just 73 hours.

The record book wrote on its website that the fastest time to travel to all seven continents is 3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 4 seconds and was achieved by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Dr. Ali Irani (both India) in Melbourne, Australia, on December 7, 2022.

According to Guinness World Records, Sujoy and Ali are passionate travellers who believe that all records are made to be broken. “Today we might be successful in breaking a record, but tomorrow someone else will break our record,” the duo said.

Ali also shared the Guinness World Record certificate on his Instagram profile. In four days, Irani and Mitra visited all seven continents-Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Antarctica, and Ocean. The duo set off on their journey on December 4 in Antarctica, and they arrived in Melbourne, Australia, on December 7, breaking the incredible world record.