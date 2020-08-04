New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that two Indian nationals, who were released from captivity in Afghanistan on July 31, returned to India today. Also Read - Afghanistan: 3 Bombs Explode Outside Jail Compound in Jalalabad, 20 Injured

Releasing a statement, the MEA stated that seven Indian nationals were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, including the 2, who returned today. It said six Indian nationals have now been released so far from the captivity.

The MEA in the statement thanked the Government of Afghanistan for the release of the Indians. "We thank the Government of Afghanistan for their constant and unwavering support in securing the release of the Indians," the MEA said.

The development comes a days after PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual and bilateral interest.

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement.

Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the PMO statement said.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual, bilateral interest,” it said.

The phone call happened as reports said Afghan forces retook a prison in the country’s east, a day after the Islamic State terrorist group attacked the facility in which at least 29 people were killed.