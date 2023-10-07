Home

A plane crash has been reported in British Columbia, Canada in which three people have lost their lives. Out of the deceased, two were Indian trainee pilots.

New Delhi: A Plane Crash has been reported in the city of Chilliwack city of British Columbia, Canada on Saturday. In this unfortunate crash, three people have been killed out of which two were Indian trainee pilots. According to the officials, the plane, Piper PA-34 Seneca Aircraft crashed into some trees and bushes behind a motel. The families of the victims are being notified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

As mentioned earlier, three people have been killed in a plane crash in British Columbia, Canada and out of the three deceased, two were Indian trainee pilots. The Indian pilots had come from Mumbai and investigators are being sent by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, according to CBC News.

