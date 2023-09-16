Home

News

Himachal Pradesh: 69-Year-Old Man And His Grandson Killed In Lightning Strike Near Palampur

Himachal Pradesh: 69-Year-Old Man And His Grandson Killed In Lightning Strike Near Palampur

A tragic news is coming from Himachal Pradesh, where a 69-year-old man and his grandson have unfortunately been killed in a lightning strike in Kangra district, near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_Unsplash)

New Delhi: A 69-year-old man and his grandson were killed after being struck by lightning in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials said on Friday. Thakur Das and his grandson Ankit (19) were grazing goats along with others in Rakh village near Palampur when the incident happened, they said.

Trending Now

Das’ relative Sanjay Kumar, who was with them, survived and reported the incident, they said, adding authorities have dispatched a team to retrieve the bodies and rescue any remaining individuals.

You may like to read

In a separate incident, over 60 sheep were reported to have died due to a lightning strike in Mahal Chakban Dhar, a part of the Dharamsala sub-division. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharamshala Dharmesh Ramotra sent a team from the Animal Department to assess and address the situation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES