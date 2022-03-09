Dharamsala: Two persons were killed and another was critically injured during a paragliding accident at Bir Billing in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said police. As per reports, the incident occurred at about 4.30 pm when one Akash Aggarwal was taking off on a paraglider with his pilot Vikas Kapoor.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results Expected Today at cbseresults.nic.in. Steps to Check Scores Here

Nipun Jindal, DC Kangra said, "2 paragliders died and one was seriously injured during takeoff in Bir valley. Incident happened when harness got entangled with a helper, gliders got imbalanced and fell to death. Ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh each will be given to deceaseds' family."

Helper Rakesh Kumar, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance and both Aggarwal and Rakesh Kumar fell down from a height of 25-30 ft and died on the spot, added police.

The pilot also suffered injuries and has been hospitalised. The families of the deceased have been informed and a criminal case is being registered.

Superintendent of Police of Kangra K Sharma said that the police were checking the footage of the video camera attached to the paraglider. The logbook of the pilot is also being checked for his flying experience. Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years from the area.