New Delhi: Two women were dead while more than 2,600 people were evacuated following heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of Kerala. State Revenue Minister E Chandrashekeran said on Thursday that the worst-hit districts in the state were Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasargode and Idukki.

Even as many regions faced flooding on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned, “Kerala suffered a deficit of 31.32 % in the South West Monsoon from June 1 to August 6. Very to heavy rains were forecast for many districts for the next couple of days. A red alert was sounded in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.”

Kerala: Flooding in Kozikhode following heavy rainfall in the state. #Floods pic.twitter.com/3XZtai1wOB — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kerala’s Revenue Minister added, “At the moment, 2,600 people have been kept in 47 relief camps in these places. Three teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have started their work at Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki. We have requested 10 more teams, of which five from Arkonam (Tamil Nadu) have started their journey.”

Around 100 people were shifted to safer places, even as some refused to leave their houses, stated Nilambur police official A P Sunil adding that, “If they do not come out on their own, they will be forcefully taken out.”

Kerala: Parts of Idukki district are flooded following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/Uj5PQrPnUf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 14. Red alerts have been issued for the day at Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Except for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and the neighbouring Kollam, the rest of the 12 districts in Kerala were affected by the downpour. Notably, the traffic on the Kannur-Kozhikode national highway and Kottayam-Kumili route were badly affected.

Restrictions have been placed barring tourists from entering the Idukki district till August 15 owing to the danger of landslides. Besides, fishermen were also warned to avoid venturing into the sea as the winds are recorded to be blowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour.