Pithoragarh: At least two people were killed and several others reportedly went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Dharchula sub-division, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred in Jumma village late on Sunday night, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. Two bodies were recovered and a search operation was underway for those still missing, he said.

Speaking to the media, the district magistrate said, "We are holding an emergency meeting on how to tackle the situation. More information will be available after the meeting."

Earlier on Saturday, the MeT department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rains were very likely to continue over Uttarakhand during the next five days with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains during the next 24 hours.

(More details awaited)