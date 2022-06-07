Srinagar: Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir and the terrorists, officials said on Tuesday. the encounter had commenced in the early hours of Tuesday morning.Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Announces 21 Days Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges in Jammu Region

“Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Administration Issues List Of Do’s And Don’ts For Pilgrims

The development comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. This has been the second encounter in the last 14 hours which took place in Baramulla.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from IANS)