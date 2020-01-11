New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday pointed out ‘two major restrictions’ in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, one of which he said was resolved while the other would be resolved by the government in phases.

Restoration of internet services and releasing detained leaders were ‘identified’ by him as the ‘two major restrictions.’

Speaking to media in Vadodara, Gujarat, Madhav said, “There were two major restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. One was the internet services that are about to be restored.” He was referring to the Supreme Court’s order on Friday in which the apex court directed the Centre to lift internet restrictions from all essential services.

“The other restriction was leaders under detention, regarding that government will be releasing 20-25 leaders in phases. Jammu and Kashmir is like any other part of the country now,” he said, referring to the government’s decision to revoke the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Jammu and Kashmir has been under communication lockdown since August last. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 5, announced the move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, thus withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was further bifurcated into two separate UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A host of leaders from the Valley were put in detention to prevent the law and order situation from spiralling out of control, including three former Chief Ministers-Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti. There have also been reports in recent days of an ‘exchange deal’ being worked out to release the Abdullahs from their detention.