Two MBBS interns molested within 30 minutes inside Haryana medical college campus, they were returning to their hostels after shifts

Two MBBS interns were allegedly molested within 30 minutes at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Sonipat’s Khanpur Kalan on Independence Day night, leading to protests by medical students. The two incidents reportedly took place as the interns were returning to their hostels after completing their shifts. The students have demanded stronger security measures on the campus, including better lighting, additional guards and regular police patrols, particularly during night hours.
According to the police complaint, the first incident took place around 10.30 pm. The intern reportedly noticed a man following her. He allegedly grabbed her, covered her mouth and molested her. She fought back and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled.
Around 11 pm, another trainee doctor was allegedly attacked while walking from the library towards her hostel. The accused reportedly ran away after she shouted for help.
Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said such incidents involving female students would not be tolerated and assured students that he would discuss measures to improve campus security with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Following the alleged incidents, several MBBS students held a protest outside the institute director’s office on Tuesday, demanding stronger security arrangements and the deployment of more guards across the campus.
A protesting student said the students had already raised their safety concerns with the college administration and held a detailed meeting with officials. Although the authorities assured them that action would be taken, the students found that no security guard had been posted and no lighting had been installed at the spot where the alleged incidents occurred, even a day later.
“In such an insecure environment, we cannot work like this,” the student said, stressing that proper security was necessary not just for MBBS students but also for doctors, healthcare workers, patients and other people on the campus.
The protesters also pointed out that the institute has a large campus but lacks adequate security personnel. They called for immediate measures to improve safety following the alleged molestation of the two interns.