New Delhi: In a latest development, two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Atlantic Grace collided in the Gulf of Kutch on November 26. There has been no casualties and oil slick reported in the accident. "Indian Coast Guard ships in area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity and monitoring the situation," PRO Defence, Gujarat was quoted as saying by ANI on Twitter.

A collision took place between MVs Aviator & Atlantic Grace in Gulf of Kutch on Nov 26 night. No casualties, oil slick reported. Indian Coast Guard ships in area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity & monitoring the situation: PRO Defence, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/S9wgsYaHrQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Later, Indian Coast Guard officials were quoted by ANI as saying that the accident took place because of the navigational error. According to the tweet, "ICG is monitoring the situation for preventing any possible oil spill."

Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator&MV Ancient Grace, have collided with each other in Gulf of Kutch. Prima facie, it appears the collision took place due to navigational error. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is monitoring the situation for preventing any possible oil spill: ICG officials https://t.co/98sLHjhCCv — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Dangers of Oil Spills

Oil Spills can cause a lot of harm to the humans as well as to the marine flora and fauna. At this juncture, let us look at some harmful effects of Oil pills: