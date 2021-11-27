New Delhi: In a latest development, two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Atlantic Grace collided in the Gulf of Kutch on November 26. There has been no casualties and oil slick reported in the accident. “Indian Coast Guard ships in area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity and monitoring the situation,” PRO Defence, Gujarat was quoted as saying by ANI on Twitter.Also Read - WATCH: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 7 Fishermen of Distressed Boat Near Diu
Later, Indian Coast Guard officials were quoted by ANI as saying that the accident took place because of the navigational error. According to the tweet, “ICG is monitoring the situation for preventing any possible oil spill.” Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Sends 1 More Ship If There Is Oil Spill From Merchant Vessel Off Colombo Coast
Dangers of Oil Spills
Oil Spills can cause a lot of harm to the humans as well as to the marine flora and fauna. At this juncture, let us look at some harmful effects of Oil pills:
- According to Amazon Frontlines, spills can cause Respiratory Problems for people cleaning the spill. In some cases, irritation of eyes and skin were also noticed.
- Prolonged exposure to Oil Spills can cause irreparable damage to humans. These include liver damage, decreased immunity and increased risk of cancer.
- According to NOAA’s OR&R’s website, spills can cause death in marine animals, especially seabirds.
- Oil Spills can cause major damage to coral reefs. They are important nurseries for shrimp and fishes. Already suffering due to climate change, reefs get destroyed quickly due to oil.
- Marine plants, the oxygen producers, too, suffer due to an oil spill. The oil changes the level of oxygen in the water and thus making photosynthesis difficult.