Two MHA officials held for allegedly seeking money to help pending FCRA registration, who are they?

The case has brought the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act back into focus. Here’s what FCRA is, how India’s foreign funding rules have evolved, and why the Home Ministry has warned against intermediaries.

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Two officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have been apprehended in New Delhi for allegedly seeking illegal gratification from an association in exchange for helping with its pending FCRA registration. The action was taken by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in coordination with central agencies after the MHA received specific information about the alleged activities. The two officials were apprehended on September 28, the ministry said.

Who are the two officials?

According to the MHA, one of the officials is a senior accountant currently posted in the Foreigners Division of the ministry. The second official is an accountant posted in a Pay and Accounts Office. He had earlier worked in the Foreigners Division.

The ministry said the two allegedly approached an association and sought money in return for helping it get its pending FCRA registration processed.

“The officials, one working as a senior accountant and the other as an accountant, had allegedly approached an association and sought illegal gratification to facilitate its pending FCRA registration. While one of the officials is presently posted in the MHA’s Foreigners Division, the other is currently posted in a Pay and Accounts Office and had previously served in the Foreigners Division,” the spokesperson said.

Preliminary questioning has also indicated that the officials were allegedly in contact with certain associations regarding registration and renewal of FCRA approvals in exchange for illegal payments.

The investigation is still underway. The allegations against the officials have not yet been established by a court.

MHA warns against middlemen in FCRA services

The Home Ministry has stressed that there is no authorised middleman or agent for FCRA-related services.

All such services are provided online through the official FCRA portal, where associations can apply for registration, renewal and other services.

The ministry has also said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that appropriate legal and departmental action will be taken in the matter.

What is FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, commonly known as FCRA, regulates how organisations and other eligible entities in India can receive and use money or other contributions from foreign sources.

The law is intended to regulate foreign contributions and foreign hospitality and ensure that such funds are used in accordance with the country’s legal and national-interest requirements.

FCRA registration is important for eligible associations that want to receive foreign contributions. The official FCRA portal currently provides online services for new registration, renewal, annual returns and other compliance-related requirements.

How FCRA rules evolved in India

India first introduced the FCRA in 1976 to regulate the receipt and use of money coming from foreign sources. As India’s international ties and cross-border financial transactions grew, the government brought in the FCRA, 2010, replacing the 1976 law with a broader regulatory framework.

The law has since been amended several times, including in 2016, 2018 and 2020, to tighten rules and improve oversight of foreign contributions.

In 2026, the Home Ministry introduced the FCRA Bill, 2026 and notified the FCRA (Amendment) Rules, 2026, with the stated aim of improving transparency, governance and clarity in the regulatory process.

What happens next?

The investigation will now look into the alleged dealings of the two officials and whether other associations or individuals were involved.

The MHA has said that the investigation is in progress and that legal as well as departmental action will follow based on the findings.