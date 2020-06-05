New Delhi: A day after mild tremors were felt in Noida, two low-magnitude earthquakes hit Jharkhand and Karnataka at the same time on Friday morning. Also Read - 'Nobody Will Use New Name': Twitter Slams Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's 'Historic' Priority to Rename Kolkata Port Amid COVID-19, Economic Crisis

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am," the National Center for Seismology said.

Jamshedpur was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 at 6:55 am, ANI reported citing data from the National Center for Seismology.

A few days ago, two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in the span of an hour. On Wednesday night a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Noida and the national capital region.