Jammu: Two girls belonging from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who were detained by the Indian Army after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, were repatriated on Monday. Also Read - Turkey President Erdogan Sending Mercenaries to Kashmir to Help Pakistan, Paying $2000 to Each: Report

Laiba Zabair (17) and her younger sister Sana Zabair (13), residents of Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, were detained on Sunday after troops spotted them moving into the Indian side.

“Two girls of Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta of PoK, who had inadvertently crossed into Indian side in Poonch, have been repatriated from the Chakan Da Bagh (CDB) crossing point today,” a defence spokesman said. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls: Apni Party Candidate shot At in Anantnag, Omar Slams Attackers

The handover of the sisters took place at CDB point in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan. They were given gifts and sweets by the Indian Army as a goodwill gesture, the defence spokesman said. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls: Watch Refugees From Pakistan Celebrate After Casting Votes

Before leaving for Pakistan, the older sister Laiba Zabair said, “We lost our way from our home and came here (India). The Army personnel caught us and questioned us. We thought these people (Army personnel) would beat us up.”

“But they treated us very well. They brought us here with them and gave us food. We thought that they would not allow us to go back but today they are sending us back, so soon. The people here are really nice,” the 17-year-old added.