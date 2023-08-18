Home

2 Minor Siblings Die After Eating ‘Poisonous’ Candies In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Two minor siblings died while two others are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts after they allegedly consumed candies laced with poisonous substances at Saurai Buzurg village under Kada Dham police station of Kaushambi. Officials said on Friday that the family of the deceased have pointed the needle of suspicion towards neighbours following which two persons have been detained.

Statement From The Superintendent Of Police

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaushambi, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the two deceased were Sadhana, 8, and Shalini, 7, daughters of Vasudev. Srivastava said: “Four girls -Varsha Rani, 8, Arushi, 4, Shalini and Sadhana, consumed toffees in the morning. Soon, their condition started deteriorating. A team of Kada Dham police rushed to the spot and seized the wrappers of the toffees from the house of one Raj Kumar Prajapati.” he said.

The family members along with villagers took the children to the Kada Dham CHC from where three, Varsha, Sadhana and Shalini, were referred to SN Hospital in Prayagraj. The SP said that Varsha, daughter of Raj Kumar, and Arushi, daughter of one Ashok, are undergoing treatment.

