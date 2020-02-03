New Delhi: Days after a 17-year-old boy opened fire at protests near prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia here, two unidentified persons yet again fired shots outside Gate No. 5 of the prestigious university on Sunday night. Eyewitnesses said that the attackers came on a scooty and fired shots in the air and fled the scene.

No casualties have been reported.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate no.5 of the university. 2 scooty-borne unidentified people had fired bullets at the spot. SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/EKlxQPBVum — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 PM. The incident has triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle had reached the spot after the incident but was chased away by angry students. Hundreds of students and locals gathered outside the university.

Issuing a statement, the committee (a group comprising students and alumni of the university) formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said that no one was injured in the attack.

“The attackers were on red scooty. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket”, the statement read. “Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534,” the statement added.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a student said,”We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty. We have taken down the vehicle number and called police.”

Notably, this is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. The first incident was reported on Thursday when a minor named Gopal fired at anti-CAA protesters marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar. No one was hurt in that the incident.