New Delhi: Nearly two months after the Ladakh standoff at the Galwan Valley in which 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed, the Indian Navy has dispatched one of its frontline warships to the South China Sea, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

As per updates, the Indian warship is constantly maintaining contact with its American counterparts who were also operating on the other edge of the South China Sea, much to the displeasure of the China.

On the other hand the Chinese have been objecting to the presence of Indian Navy ships in the region where it has significantly expanded its presence since 2009 through artificial islands and military presence. The immediate deployment of the Indian Navy warship in the South China Sea had a desired effect on the Chinese Navy and security establishment.

“Soon after the Galwan clash broke out in which 20 of our soldiers were killed, the Indian Navy deployed one of its frontline warship to the South China Sea where the People’s Liberation Army’s Navy objects to the presence of any other force claiming the majority of the waters as part of its territory,” government sources told news agency ANI.

As part of the routine drills, the Indian warship was being constantly updated about the status of the movement of military vessels of other countries there.

The Indian Navy also said its warship is fully capable of checking any misadventure by the adversaries on either the eastern or the western front and the mission-based deployments have helped it to control the emerging situations effectively in and around the Indian Ocean Region.

Besides, the Indian Navy had deployed its frontline vessels along the Malacca Straits near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the route from where the Chinese Navy enters the Indian Ocean Region to keep a check on any activity of the Chinese Navy. A number of Chinese vessels also pass through the Malacca Straits while returning with oil or taking merchant shipments towards other continents.

The Navy is also taking care of the Chinese vessels present around the Djibouti area and has deployed its assets in the vicinity for protecting national interest.

(With inputs from ANI)