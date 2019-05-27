New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar , the leader of Hindu Mahasabha had sown the seed of division of the country which was later implemented by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the late founder of Pakistan. Baghel made the remarks while addressing Congress leaders and workers at a function on Nehru’s 55th death anniversary organised at the party’s state headquarters ‘Rajiv Bhawan’ in national capital.

While giving an account of works done by Nehru, the Congress leader said “As soon as Nehru ji got the responsibility (of PM), he started AIIMS, nuclear programme, space programme to build the nation. Bhilai Steel Plant set up in our state is an example of his farsightedness to eliminate hunger and unemployment.

Furthermore, he termed Nehru a ‘true democrat’. “In a democratic system, the people’s biggest strength is to ask questions. Nehru ji was its supporter but today you cant question the Prime Minister,” the CM said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, Baghel said, “It is a historical fact that in Hindu Mahasabha, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had proposed that Hindustan should be independent as two nations.”He had put forth the demand of two nations on religious ground and Muhammad Ali Jinnah implemented it. It is a fact and no one can prove it wrong.”

Reacting to his remarks, former Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Raman Singh said Baghel should re-read history to gain a better understanding of the subject. “He (Baghel) should read history once again. He should have better understanding of history. Debate on division and background of division of the country is not required today. He should not speak more with limited knowledge, Singh told reporters.

He added that Baghel’s comments came as a result of shock over his party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. Of the total 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP has won nine, while the Congress got just two.

(With agency inputs)